Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Katy Holford
Designers in Brighton
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Malmaison Hotel Reception Feature, Katy Holford Katy Holford Modern bars & clubs Glass Purple/Violet
    Malmaison Hotel Reception Feature
    Luminous Spirit Sculpture, Katy Holford Katy Holford ArtworkSculptures Glass Blue
    Luminous Spirit Sculpture
    Winter Flowers, Katy Holford Katy Holford ArtworkSculptures Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Winter Flowers
    Contemporary Classic Barware for Cumbria Crystal, Katy Holford Katy Holford Dining roomCrockery & glassware Glass Transparent
    Contemporary Classic Barware for Cumbria Crystal

    Katy Holford is an award winning glass and crystal designer and sculptor.  She creates tableware, interior pieces and sculpture for a range of international commercial and private clients including Wedgwood, Cumbria Crystal, Perrier Jouet Champagne, Cameron Peters Lighting, Atlantis Crystal, Crabtree and Evelyn. Her bespoke pieces and sculpture grace the rooms of The Savoy, Claridges and Malmaison Hotels, Royal Palaces and private residences globally and her sculptures are in private collections globally. She is represented by Vessel Gallery London.

    Services
    Design and Sculpture—Glass//Crystal//Lacquerware//Silver//Pewter//Tableware//Furniture//Interiors//Fine Art
    Service areas
    UK & Global and BRIGHTON
    Company awards
    • Laurent Perrier Design Award.
    • Rosenthal young Designer of the Year.
    Address
    Number 7, 5-6 Clarendon Terrace
    BN2 1FD Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7710324851 www.katyholford.co.uk
      Add SEO element