Katy Holford is an award winning glass and crystal designer and sculptor. She creates tableware, interior pieces and sculpture for a range of international commercial and private clients including Wedgwood, Cumbria Crystal, Perrier Jouet Champagne, Cameron Peters Lighting, Atlantis Crystal, Crabtree and Evelyn. Her bespoke pieces and sculpture grace the rooms of The Savoy, Claridges and Malmaison Hotels, Royal Palaces and private residences globally and her sculptures are in private collections globally. She is represented by Vessel Gallery London.