Green Lounge with “design at the heart of its offering” came into existence in 2010, prior to which the design firm existed under the personal name of the founders, Srushti and Mahesh Chitnis initiated in 1998. The firm has seen its ups and downs through its journey of glorious 18 years, we have learned, shared, upgraded and amended ourselves, over and over again.

The name “Green Lounge” was derived to deliver various unique design principals under a unified environmental banner. Some services presently catered are architecture, interiors, landscape, environmental services, while a lot more remains to be integrated such as graphic designs, internet media and more ++. The passion and the opportunity to develop solutions that are informed, purposeful, and compelling is the overriding reason why we are into design….. For us every project stands like a challenge bringing in meaningful value to achieve and deliver aesthetic, functional & high performance values to our clients.