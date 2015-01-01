Your browser is out-of-date.

Curiousa &amp; Curiousa
Lighting Designers in Derbyshire
    Curiousa & Curiousa offer a unique lighting collection which gives hand-blown glass a new lease of life with colour at the very heart of their appeal. As each piece within their wide range is hand-blown to order, they can provide any shape, size and colour, giving their customers an exceptional level of choice.  Esther Patterson, designer and founder is passionate and committed to working with UK based craftspeople and has built her business in the rural market town of Wirksworth, Derbyshire.

    Services
    Lighting Designers and free-blown glass
    Service areas
    Derbyshire
    Company awards
    Since launching her products during London Design Week 2010, she has not only established an enviable list of clients but has picked up the prestigious ‘Elle Decoration Approval Award, been twice nominated for the Elle Decoration British Design Awards and this year was a winner at the Dulux 'Interior Colour Awards’.
    Address
    The Malthouse, 13a North End, Wirksworth, Derbyshire
    DE45 1GW Derbyshire
    United Kingdom
    www.curiousa.co.uk
