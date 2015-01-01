Curiousa & Curiousa offer a unique lighting collection which gives hand-blown glass a new lease of life with colour at the very heart of their appeal. As each piece within their wide range is hand-blown to order, they can provide any shape, size and colour, giving their customers an exceptional level of choice. Esther Patterson, designer and founder is passionate and committed to working with UK based craftspeople and has built her business in the rural market town of Wirksworth, Derbyshire.