Love Anna James
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Hope Chest, Love Anna James
    Hope Chest, Love Anna James Love Anna James Living roomSide tables & trays
    Hope Chest, Love Anna James Love Anna James Living roomStorage
    +7
    Hope Chest

    London-based Anna James is an international designer and decorative artist, specialising in bespoke residential and commercial interiors. 

    Her creations involve craftsmanship of the highest order, with an approach that crosses the boundary between art and design. Breathing new life into classic pieces, Anna restores and reimagines antique furniture into high-end products, creating unforgettable works of art that are both decorative and functional.

    Services
    • Anna's company work includes
    • furniture restoration and design
    • murals
    • paint effects
    • works on canvas and fabric design.
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    24 Montagu Square
    W1H 2LF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7966235305 www.loveannajames.com
