Sarah Louise is a creative artist who loves to create colourful and vibrant patterns for all surfaces. Skylarc is a source of fun unique products covered with original patterned artwork. The brands aim is to bring a little piece of nature’s pattern to everyone. Working out of her home based studio in Barnard Castle Sarah enjoys views over looking the River Tees.

Nature and organic matter is a strong influence in her creations and surrounding herself with natures gifts is important. Sarah’s colourful and vibrant patterns have attracted a variety of clients which include, high street stores, private buyers, licences, freelance work, and exhibitions. Sarah has designed for interiors, textiles, greetings, stationery, gadgets, and marketing industries. Sarah’s signature technique for Skyarc has proved very popular and continues to grow for the coming year.