Kate Miles
Designers in London
Projects

    Kate Miles is a London based textile designer.  Her work, including luxury wallpapers, fabric and furniture pieces is driven by experimentation with a wide range of materials and industrial finishes.

    Company awards
    • 2010 Royal College of Art Airbus group project, chosen to develop the project over the summer.
    • 2010 WGSN, Royal College of Art Textiles Competition, 3rd place, awarded with 12 month subscription to the trend forecasting website and £250 towards fees, 2010.
    • 2009 WGSN, Chelsea College of Art Textiles Competition, 1st place awarded with work experience.
    Address
    E8 1EY London
    United Kingdom
    www.katemiles.co.uk
