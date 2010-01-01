Kate Miles is a London based textile designer. Her work, including luxury wallpapers, fabric and furniture pieces is driven by experimentation with a wide range of materials and industrial finishes.
- Company awards
- 2010 Royal College of Art Airbus group project, chosen to develop the project over the summer.
- 2010 WGSN, Royal College of Art Textiles Competition, 3rd place, awarded with 12 month subscription to the trend forecasting website and £250 towards fees, 2010.
- 2009 WGSN, Chelsea College of Art Textiles Competition, 1st place awarded with work experience.
