CLG Enterprises
General Contractors in London
Reviews (1)
    • CLG Enterprises is an established building contracting firm with over 20 years experience. We provide contracting services throughout London and the South East to companies including Network Rail & Sainsbury's, as well as Schools and Local Councils.  CLG consistently deliver to the highest standards, making plans a reality for industry leading architects, structural engineers, interior designers and independent clients.

    Services
    • Property & Office Refurbishment
    • Industrial Work & Plant Room Maintenance
    • Plumbing Works
    • Heating
    • Air Conditioning & Ventilation
    • Ground Works & Resurfacing
    • Carpentry & Joinery
    • Electrical Installation & Testing
    • Internal & External Redecoration
    Service areas
    • London
    • London and South East England
    Address
    Units 9-10 The Penarth Centre, Hatcham Road
    SE15 1TR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072776969 www.clg-ent.co.uk

    George Harris
    over 6 years ago
