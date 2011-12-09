Your browser is out-of-date.

Simon Gill Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (2)
    • Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style living room
    Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style garden
    Gretel House
    Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style houses
    Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style houses
    Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria
    Wistanton Cottage , Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Classic style houses
    Wistanton Cottage , Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Wistanton Cottage , Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Classic style dining room
    Wistanton Cottage
    Gowan Avenue, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Modern dining room
    Gowan Avenue, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Modern dining room
    Gowan Avenue, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Gowan Avenue

    About Us
    Simon Gill Architects is an enthusiastic, internationally published practice established in 1997. Since then we have completed many projects including residential, commercial, retail, ecclesiastical and also gardens. We aspire to creating thoughtful, bespoke buildings that provide convenience and delight whilst responding well to their context. We listen carefully to our clients to ascertain their needs and budget and then set out to surpass their expectations – to create a bespoke building which will fit their requirements exactly. We offer a full range of services from an initial feasibility study, planning consent applications, construction packages, tendering, through to contract administration of the building work. We are experienced in the design of basements and also take great pleasure in designing gardens.

    Services
    All Architectural services
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • 2nd place in competition for town square in Plodiv Bulgaria's 2nd city.
    • January 2015
    • Simon Gill's essay runner up for AJ Writing Prize 2014
    • November 2014
    • Gretel House Project shortlisted for Don't Move Improve! Awards 2013
    • November 2013
    • Fishing Lodge shortlisted to final four for World Architecture News House of the Year
    • October 2013
    • Selected by the Sunday Times as one of Britain's top 25 Architects
    • September 2013
    • Shortlisted to final six Building Design magazine One off house Architect of the Year
    • September 2013
    • Gowan Avenue shortlisted for New London Architecture Improve Don't Move award
    • 2011/12
    • Notting Hill Garden Flat shortlisted for New London Architecture Improve Don't Move award
    • 2011/12
    • 8 The Courtyard shortlisted for Architect's Journal Small Projects award
    • 2006
    Address
    Riverbank House, 1 Putney Bridge Approach, Fulham
    SW6 3JD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037139465 www.simongillarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Eduardo Fernandez Izquierdo
    over 1 year ago
    Ar next idea
    over 2 years ago
