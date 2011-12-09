About Us
Simon Gill Architects is an enthusiastic, internationally published practice established in 1997. Since then we have completed many projects including residential, commercial, retail, ecclesiastical and also gardens. We aspire to creating thoughtful, bespoke buildings that provide convenience and delight whilst responding well to their context. We listen carefully to our clients to ascertain their needs and budget and then set out to surpass their expectations – to create a bespoke building which will fit their requirements exactly. We offer a full range of services from an initial feasibility study, planning consent applications, construction packages, tendering, through to contract administration of the building work. We are experienced in the design of basements and also take great pleasure in designing gardens.
- All Architectural services
- London
- 2nd place in competition for town square in Plodiv Bulgaria's 2nd city.
- January 2015
- Simon Gill's essay runner up for AJ Writing Prize 2014
- November 2014
- Gretel House Project shortlisted for Don't Move Improve! Awards 2013
- November 2013
- Fishing Lodge shortlisted to final four for World Architecture News House of the Year
- October 2013
- Selected by the Sunday Times as one of Britain's top 25 Architects
- September 2013
- Shortlisted to final six Building Design magazine One off house Architect of the Year
- September 2013
- Gowan Avenue shortlisted for New London Architecture Improve Don't Move award
- 2011/12
- Notting Hill Garden Flat shortlisted for New London Architecture Improve Don't Move award
- 2011/12
- 8 The Courtyard shortlisted for Architect's Journal Small Projects award
- 2006
-
Riverbank House, 1 Putney Bridge Approach, Fulham
SW6 3JD London
United Kingdom
+44-2037139465 www.simongillarchitects.co.uk