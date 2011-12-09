About Us

Simon Gill Architects is an enthusiastic, internationally published practice established in 1997. Since then we have completed many projects including residential, commercial, retail, ecclesiastical and also gardens. We aspire to creating thoughtful, bespoke buildings that provide convenience and delight whilst responding well to their context. We listen carefully to our clients to ascertain their needs and budget and then set out to surpass their expectations – to create a bespoke building which will fit their requirements exactly. We offer a full range of services from an initial feasibility study, planning consent applications, construction packages, tendering, through to contract administration of the building work. We are experienced in the design of basements and also take great pleasure in designing gardens.