FW Lighting
Lighting in Bristol, UK
Reviews
    FW Lighting represents “the lighting collective”, a group of family owned European lighting manufacturers producing custom hospitality mirrors and decorative lighting, architectural lighting and retail display lighting for interior designers, architects and specialist lighting designers.

    The collective provides custom made guestroom lighting, bathroom mirrors and lighting and, public area feature lighting for hotels, restaurants and bars. 

    We also support the retail display sector with fully developed retail shopfitting systems including, contract quality retail LED lighting, control and cabling systems, and integrated electrical track solutions for retail display furniture manufacturers and installers.

    Services
    • Agent for European manufacturers producing decorative interior lighting and mirrors for residential
    • hotel
    • restaurants
    • bars and spa's
    Service areas
    United Kingdom, Bristol, and UK
    Address
    The Lighthouse, 37 Wadham Grove, Emersons Green
    BS16 7DX Bristol, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7891919169 www.fw-lighting.com
