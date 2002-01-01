Laura Spring, originally from Staffordshire, is a textile designer/maker living and working in Glasgow creating bold graphic print designs that are transformed through screen and digital print into fashion accessories, homeware and stationary. She is a graduate of Glasgow School of Art where she was awarded a BA in graphic design in 2002.

With an enormous love for colour, print, pattern and process, Laura aims to create products and designs based around these ideals. Bold patterns mixed with bright colours transformed into beautifully crafted products underpin Laura’s work. Inspiration changes from collection to collection but past work has centred around the relationship between motif and function.

Laura is committed to supporting local manufacturing and ethical methods of production in the creation of her work. All trims, finishes and supplies are sourced within the UK where possible and when materials are required to be sourced from abroad, Laura ensures these items are fair-trade.

As well as working on her own collections, Laura enjoys collaborating with other artists/designers and companies across various fields. She has worked with artists Laura Aldridge and Ciara Phillips to produce limited edition ranges of bags for House of Voltaire 2012 and 2014 respectively. She has also produced limited editions for Heal's, Tate Modern, V&A Dundee, Lush Cosmetics, Belle & Sebastian, The National Trust for Scotland, NotAnother Bill and India Street, curated by Katy West.