Established in 2012 by experienced professionals in London and Mexico City, Emergent Design Studios provides architecture, planning, design and development advisory services for public and private clients.

EDS applies large practice thinking to a wide range of bespoke projects from small to urban scales. We deliver innovative, inspirational and environmentally conscious solutions for complex architectural projects and demanding sites. Our commitment to design innovation, cultural responsibility and value creation is assured through a seamless collaboration between our multi-disciplinary teams and our executive partners based locally to each project. Our professional services can be tailored to each project, including Architecture, Masterplanning, Interior Design and Feasibility Studies. Current clients of EDS include real estate development, asset management firms and private clients based in Europe and Latin America. Sustaining offices in London and Mexico City, EDS is an RIBA Chartered Practice led by Marco Ortiz – former Design Director at Rafael Viñoly Architects office in London.