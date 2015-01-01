Your browser is out-of-date.

Emergent Design Studios
Architects in London
    • LIGHTWELL HOUSE, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios Modern kitchen
    LIGHTWELL HOUSE, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios Modern houses
    LIGHTWELL HOUSE, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios Modern houses
    LIGHTWELL HOUSE
    Mexico Pavillion @ Milan Expo, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios
    Mexico Pavillion @ Milan Expo, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios
    Mexico Pavillion @ Milan Expo, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios
    Mexico Pavillion @ Milan Expo
    Pizza Buzz, London, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios Modern houses
    Pizza Buzz, London, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios
    Pizza Buzz, London, Emergent Design Studios Emergent Design Studios
    Pizza Buzz, London

    Established in 2012 by experienced professionals in London and Mexico City, Emergent Design Studios provides architecture, planning, design and development advisory services for public and private clients.
    EDS applies large practice thinking to a wide range of bespoke projects from small to urban scales. We deliver innovative, inspirational and environmentally conscious solutions for complex architectural projects and demanding sites. Our commitment to design innovation, cultural responsibility and value creation is assured through a seamless collaboration between our multi-disciplinary teams and our executive partners based locally to each project. Our professional services can be tailored to each project, including Architecture, Masterplanning, Interior Design and Feasibility Studies. Current clients of EDS include real estate development, asset management firms and private clients based in Europe and Latin America. Sustaining offices in London and Mexico City, EDS is an RIBA Chartered Practice led by Marco Ortiz – former Design Director at Rafael Viñoly Architects office in London.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning
    • Interior Design
    • development advise
    • Feasibility studies
    • residential design
    • commercial design.
    Service areas
    • Architecture & Interior design
    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Planning
    • Interior Design
    • Commercial Developments
    • Feasibility studies
    • Private Residential
    • residential development
    • Full Architectural Service
    • Bespoke Designs
    • concept design
    • Bespoke furniture
    • London
    Company awards
    • CAM-SAM Honorary Award for the design of ‘The Memorial for the victims of Violence’ in Mexico City
    • Shortlisted for the Mexico Pavilion at the Milan Expo 2015
    Address
    51 Calthorpe Street
    WC1X 0HH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077130056 www.emergentdesignstudios.com

    Reviews

    Mariano Galindez
    almost 4 years ago
