Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jill Kirkham
Designers in Glasgow
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Collection, Jill Kirkham Jill Kirkham HouseholdTextiles
    Collection, Jill Kirkham Jill Kirkham BedroomTextiles
    Collection, Jill Kirkham Jill Kirkham BedroomTextiles
    +27
    Collection

    Jill specialises in the production of bespoke screen printed textiles and produces home wares, wall coverings and soft furnishings from her unique designs, in her Glasgow studio.

    Jill's prints are inspired by iconic buildings, landmarks and natural environments typical of Scotland's industrial heritage. Jill’s “Towers” design came from drawings of "The Gallowgate Twins"; a 1970's Glasgow East End residential tower block. Jill is interested in the minimalism and functionality of certain Scottish, English and Scandinavian designers and admires the work of fine artists, Jim Lambie and Richard Wright who both use repeat pattern and strong colour in their work. 

    Jill uses cotton drill, canvas and linen (fabrics which reflect the influence of industrial heritage) and uses vibrant colour and sensual textures to transform these materials to create luxurious, beautiful unusual items for your home.

    Service areas
    Glasgow
    Address
    T7, 9 Clarendon place
    G20 7PZ Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    www.jillkirkham.co.uk
      Add SEO element