Jill specialises in the production of bespoke screen printed textiles and produces home wares, wall coverings and soft furnishings from her unique designs, in her Glasgow studio.

Jill's prints are inspired by iconic buildings, landmarks and natural environments typical of Scotland's industrial heritage. Jill’s “Towers” design came from drawings of "The Gallowgate Twins"; a 1970's Glasgow East End residential tower block. Jill is interested in the minimalism and functionality of certain Scottish, English and Scandinavian designers and admires the work of fine artists, Jim Lambie and Richard Wright who both use repeat pattern and strong colour in their work.

Jill uses cotton drill, canvas and linen (fabrics which reflect the influence of industrial heritage) and uses vibrant colour and sensual textures to transform these materials to create luxurious, beautiful unusual items for your home.