HeadSprung Ltd
Designers in London
    Cosmic Jar
    Cosmic Jar
    Orishe
    Orishe
    Strata
    Strata
    Swirl Tealight Holder
    Swirl Tealight Holder
    Wired Shoe Rack
    Wired Shoe Rack
    Ribbon Coat Rack
    Ribbon Coat Rack

    HeadSprung is a London-based practice specialising in the design and manufacture of contemporary home accessories, furniture and lighting. With a mission “to make good design more visible and accessible to the masses”, we take everyday objects and inject them with fun, flair and utility to create products that combine function and beauty with a touch of character. We aim to champion handcrafted products, hence most of our range is hand made in India or the UK. Working closely with skilled manufacturers and artisans we use the right materials and the right processes to ensure a high quality end product that compliments our ever-growing and distinctive collection.

    Services
    • Product design & development
    • R&D
    • Market Research
    • Concept Generation and Ideation
    • Manufacturing Consultancy
    • Production Management
    • Supplier Networking
    • Design-Led Homewares/Lighting Wholesaler
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    HA7 4SF London
    United Kingdom
    www.headsprung.co.uk
