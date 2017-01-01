Your browser is out-of-date.

Korbo
Furniture & Accessories in Gothenburg
    Storage in soft Greenery - the colour of the year 2017
    Advent and Christmas inspiration
    Woven by hand from a singe wire
    Korbo in Copper and Brass
    korbo Basket Liners
    Inspiration
    About Korbo


    Korbo handwoven wire baskets are functional and timeless baskets with a history that dates back to the early  1920´s Sweden. In the old days the baskets were used by fishermen and farmers or anyone who needed reliable carrying and storage. Each wire basket is carefully woven by hand by skilled craftsmen and the unique craftmanship is still the same as when the first basket was produced.

