Movelvivo Interiores
Interior Designers & Decorators in Porto
Reviews (9)
    Exotic House
    Exotic House, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Living roomSofas & armchairs Beige
    Exotic House, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +7
    Exotic House
    3D Dining Room
    3D Dining Room, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Minimalist dining room White
    3D Dining Room, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Minimalist dining room White
    +41
    3D Dining Room
    3D Living Room
    3D Living Room, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Modern living room
    3D Living Room, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Modern living room
    +127
    3D Living Room
    Sala Tropical Chic
    Sala Tropical Chic, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Sala Tropical Chic, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Living roomSofas & armchairs White
    +3
    Sala Tropical Chic
    Suite Master
    Suite Master, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Modern style bedroom
    Suite Master, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Suite Master
    Salas de Jantar
    Salas de Jantar, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Dining roomChairs & benches Green
    Salas de Jantar, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Dining roomChairs & benches Multicolored
    +8
    Salas de Jantar

    Movelvivo is a prestigious interior design brand, that offers a wide range of options to decorate your home. Since 2010, we work with the best interior designers of country, who are prepared to individualize projects, whether residential or commercial, through a wide range of custom solutions. The customization, the design services and interior decoration have become our main goals as a company. We open a showroom of furniture, decoration and coatings so that the public can be comfortably in contact with the design and choose the decoration for their space. 

    Service areas
    Vilela, Vilela Paredes, and Porto
    Address
    Rua François Guichard, nº166
    4580-1344100-012 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-220992634 movelvivo.com

    Reviews

    Maria La Salete
    Adorei, com atendimento personalizado.
    9 months ago
    Daniela Menezes
    Eu não consigo recomendar essa empresa pra ninguém. Fechamos boa parte dos móveis da nossa casa com a Móvel Vivo, e tivemos muita dor de cabeça. Zero pontualidade na entrega dos móveis, não sabem absolutamente nada da produção, culpam os fornecedores mas não nos mantém a par do que se passa. Estamos há meses à espera de uma mesa que supostamente deveria ter sido entregue em JUNHO. E até HOJE não sabem se a mesa será entregue. Um Absurdo.
    9 months ago
    Filipe V.
    Enganam os clientes com as datas de entrega. Não recomendo esta loja a ninguem. Zero profissionalismo e respeito ao cliente. De um prazo inicial que era de 60 dias uteis passou a 90, depois a 120 e ainda assim nao conseguiram entregar uma das peças pedidas nem sequer ter uma previsão de quando estaria disponível. Falta de honestidade para com o cliente. Pessimo. Os unicos comentarios positivos que tem parecem me ser dos funcionarios da empresa.
    9 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
