Interior Designers & Decorators in Chislehurst, Kent
    • Hampstead, Fisher ID Fisher ID Classic style living room
    Hampstead, Fisher ID Fisher ID Classic style pool
    Hampstead, Fisher ID Fisher ID Classic style living room
    Hampstead

    Sue Fisher is an interior designer of some 30 years experience specialising in high end residential commissions, mainly in London and the Home Counties.

    Fisher ID’s style inclines towards the contemporary end of the spectrum, incorporating classical, retro, modernist and eclectic elements as the project demands. We aim to provide high performance interiors that are sophisticated and comfortable, executed to a high standard, and delivered in an efficient and timely manner.

    Projects vary in size and involvement, from designing one off custom pieces of furniture to full interior design commissions for substantial properties, taking the project from architectural planning and detailing, through decorative schemes and furniture layouts to sourcing final touches such as linen, kitchenware and accessories, including project co- ordination.

    Services
    Architectural planning/layouts; architectural detailing; interior design; interior decoration
    Service areas
    London and Home Counties
    Company awards
    BIID member
    Address
    219 Lessons Hill
    BR7 6QJ Chislehurst, Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-1689826373 www.fisherid.com
