Sue Fisher is an interior designer of some 30 years experience specialising in high end residential commissions, mainly in London and the Home Counties.

Fisher ID’s style inclines towards the contemporary end of the spectrum, incorporating classical, retro, modernist and eclectic elements as the project demands. We aim to provide high performance interiors that are sophisticated and comfortable, executed to a high standard, and delivered in an efficient and timely manner.

Projects vary in size and involvement, from designing one off custom pieces of furniture to full interior design commissions for substantial properties, taking the project from architectural planning and detailing, through decorative schemes and furniture layouts to sourcing final touches such as linen, kitchenware and accessories, including project co- ordination.