Mirror &amp; Light Shutters
Windows in Harlaxton
    Perforated window shutters with integrated lighting and light panels
    Perforated window shutters with integrated lighting and light panels
    Beautiful window shutters in decorative lace design perfect for bedrooms and living rooms
    Beautiful window shutters in decorative lace design perfect for bedrooms and living rooms
    Beauty Salon with contemporary black window shutters & mirrors
    Beauty Salon with contemporary black window shutters & mirrors

    Manufacturers of innovative metal mirror window shutters, decorative security shutters and laser cut window grilles in contemporary styles to suit every modern interior, Suitable for home, contract, architectural and commercial interiors. Made to measure, bespoke designs,  easy installation, transforms living spaces whilst providing security and privacy

    Services
    • Suppliers of bespoke metal window shutters for modern
    • period and contemporary interiors
    Service areas
    All of the UK and and worldwide
    Address
    4 Church Street
    NG32 1HB Harlaxton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1476589221 www.mirrorshutters.com
