Love Skirting
Building Supplies in Birmingham
Reviews (24)
    • Leading Supplier of Solid Oak, Walnut and other Species of Wood for your Home
    We are passionate about our wood changing your home. It’s simple, we offer you superior products at unbeatable prices with an excellent professional service.

    All of our wood made here in the UK, to the highest quality standards. We are a specialist supplier of hardwood skirting, thresholds & beading, but we also offer an extensive range of other products such as stair parts to kitchen upstands, which can all be purchased in a range of timber species, including oak and walnut. We also offer our customers an in-house tailored design and manufacturing service. Our products can be unfinished or finished (Lacquered, Oiled, Waxed, Stained, etc). We are constantly expanding our range of products to match your requirements, whatever they may be.

    We are a leading supplier of wood here in the UK, using only the highest quality timber. We offer a range of species, including Oak, Beech, Ash, Maple and Walnut for whatever you may need. We have over 12,000 timber products, so you can be sure we have what you’re looking for.

    Services
    • Suppliers of Solid timber products including skirting
    • architrave
    • mouldings
    • thresholds & more
    Service areas
    All of the UK and BIRMINGHAM
    Address
    190 High St
    B6 4XA Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1213593453 www.loveskirting.co.uk

    Reviews

    Adam Faucheux
    Ok, but not great. Good website and quick delivery but customer service was not particularly helpful when I asked a question about the colour of a lacquered threshold. When I received the threshold it wasn’t 100% straight and since laying it, a tiny amount of water has left a water stain.
    3 months ago
    Aram Mohammed
    I bought dado rails, good quality and so pleased with delivery. Many thanks Love Skirting!
    about 2 months ago
    Lara Dresser
    I have tried 3 different ways to contact these people to find out when they will deliver my order and have had no response. Edit: the wood was delivered faster than expected but with very little contact from them
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 24 reviews
