Roselind Wilson Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London, UK
    Carlton Hill: North West London
    Carlton Hill: North West London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Carlton Hill: North West London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom
    Carlton Hill: North West London
    Antrim Grove: North West London
    Antrim Grove: North West London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern dining room
    Antrim Grove: North West London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern living room
    Antrim Grove: North West London
    Fitzrovia: London
    Fitzrovia: London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern living room
    Fitzrovia: London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern living room
    Fitzrovia: London
    Broad Walk: Winchmore Hill
    Broad Walk: Winchmore Hill, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Broad Walk: Winchmore Hill, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern dining room
    Broad Walk: Winchmore Hill
    Richmond: South West London
    Richmond: South West London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Eclectic style living room
    Richmond: South West London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern style bedroom
    Richmond: South West London
    Belsize Park: North West London
    Belsize Park: North West London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern kitchen
    Belsize Park: North West London, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern kitchen
    Belsize Park: North West London
    Roselind Wilson Design is an award-winning, luxury interior architecture and interior design studio based in North West London. We provide a complete range of services including; interior and architectural design, project coordination, furniture design, procurement of artwork and full styling and accessorising. With combined industry experience that spans three decades, our team of experienced designers and luxury experts are focused to thoughtfully interpret and deliver a diverse scope of briefs across residential, corporate and hospitality projects.

    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • Project Coordination
    • Sourcing and Procuring of Artwork and Full Accessorising
    • London
    • Greater London
    • Central London
    • UK
    United Kingdom Property Awards 2019-2020: Interior Design Private Residence London; United Kingdom Property Awards 2017-2018: Best Interior Design Private Residence London and UK; The International Design & Architecture Awards 2017: Kitchen Design over £100,000; kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2017: Kitchen Designer of the Year (Project cost over £50k) and Bathroom Designer of the Year (Project cost over £25k); London Design Awards 2016: Silver Winner-Interior Design Residential; International Property Awards 2014: Best Residential Interior Design Apartment, London and Best Residential Interior Design Apartment, United Kingdom; The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Programme 2013, delivered by UCL; International Property Awards 2012: Best Interior Design Show Home, London and Best Interior Design Show Home, United Kingdom
    24 Bristol Gardens
    W9 2JQ London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033711779 www.roselindwilsondesign.com
