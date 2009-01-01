Your browser is out-of-date.

Myakka Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Somerset
Reviews
    Occasional Tables with Fair Trade values, Myakka Ltd Living roomSide tables & trays Solid Wood
    Occasional Tables with Fair Trade values

    Myakka is a treasure trove of beautiful fair trade furniture, rugs, cushions, lighting and home accessories. You’ll find irresistible designs and affordable price tags.

    Services
    • Fair Trade Furniture
    • beautiful home accessories
    • Exciting lighting
    • Inspiring gifts.
    Service areas
    Somerset & all across the UK
    Company awards
    Proud to be a member of BAFTS (British Association of Fair Trade Shops), Ethical Award holder since 2009, listed in the Good Shopping Guide for ethical shoppers, In 2014, Myakka won the 'Best multi-channel business' award (in the Business to Consumer category for businesses with turnover under £5m) at the ECMOD Direct Commerce Awards.
    Address
    Tythings Commercial Centre
    BA9 9EQ Somerset
    United Kingdom
    +44-3454603122 www.myakka.co.uk
