Furniture & Accessories in E8 3sb
    Play & Display Flip Frame For LP or 12" Vinyl
    Play & Display Flip Frame For Vinyl Singles

    Designers and manufacturers of unique picture frames called Flip Frames which is the first picture frame you can change without taking it off the wall.

    The product is currently designed for vinyl records and is called 'Play & Display'

    Services
    • Picture Frames
    • Records Frames
    • Frames
    • Art Vinyl
    • Pay and Display
    • Easy Opening
    • Record Display
    • Vinyl Records
    • White Frames
    • Black Frames
    Service areas
    E8 3SB and London UK
    Address
    1 Helmsley Place
    London E8 3sb
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072414129 www.artvinyl.com
