Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Armourcoat Surface Finishes
Paint & Wall Coverings in Sevenoaks
Overview 2Projects (2) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Rusteel , Armourcoat Surface Finishes Armourcoat Surface Finishes Living roomAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Orange
    Rusteel
    Sculptural Wave Design, Armourcoat Surface Finishes Armourcoat Surface Finishes
    Sculptural Wave Design

    Armourcoat is recognised as a leader in the research and development, manufacture, worldwide distribution and application of unique decorative surface finishes.

    Armourcoat consist five distinct business divisions offering a broad range of decorative finishes: Polished (Venetian) and textured plasters; Sculptural™, a range of seamless sculptural wall surface designs; ArmourColor decorative wall finishes; ArmourCast, a unique GRG stone moulding system; and Racket and Squash Court plasters.

    Whilst the core business of polished plaster finishes remain the company’s central focus, the new decorative systems have created tremendous interest within the architectural and interior design communities.  Armourcoat take pride in creating stunning and original interior finishes for luxury hotels and resorts, boutique retail, large-scale commercial and high-end residential projects.

    Service areas
    Sevenoaks
    Address
    Units 2—3, Morewood Close
    TN13 2HU Sevenoaks
    United Kingdom
    +44-1732460668 www.armourcoat.com
      Add SEO element