Jake Phipps graduated from John Makepeace’s furniture design school, Parnham College, in 1999. He began his career as a cabinetmaker, designing and making one-off pieces to commission.

In 2005 he set up his own design studio in London and now deals with projects varying from one-off commissions, to limited editions and production pieces. His award-winning work is characterized by a narrative yet functional aesthetic. Full of character, and far from ordinary, there is a playful design elegance that aims to strike a strong emotional chord with the people that will use them. Clients include Casmania, Tommy Hilfiger, Philippe Starck, Google, Riva, Innermost, Poltrona Frau, Heal’s, Victoria’s Secret, and The Victoria and Albert Museum.