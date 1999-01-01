Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jake Phipps
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • TWEE-T Pendant Light, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    TWEE-T Pendant Light
    JEEVES Wall Lamp, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    JEEVES Wall Lamp
    Jeeves and Wooster Pendant Lights, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps Dining roomLighting
    Jeeves and Wooster Pendant Lights, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps Living roomLighting
    Jeeves and Wooster Pendant Lights
    Lost at Sea Console, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Lost at Sea Console
    Stellar Console, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Stellar Console, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Stellar Console, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Stellar Console
    Stellar Screen, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
    Stellar Screen, Jake Phipps Jake Phipps BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Stellar Screen

    Jake Phipps graduated from John Makepeace’s furniture design school, Parnham College, in 1999.  He began his career as a cabinetmaker, designing and making one-off pieces to commission.

    In 2005 he set up his own design studio in London and now deals with projects varying from one-off commissions, to limited editions and production pieces. His award-winning work is characterized by a narrative yet functional aesthetic. Full of character, and far from ordinary, there is a playful design elegance that aims to strike a strong emotional chord with the people that will use them. Clients include Casmania, Tommy Hilfiger, Philippe Starck, Google, Riva, Innermost, Poltrona Frau, Heal’s, Victoria’s Secret, and The Victoria and Albert Museum.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Studio 31, Battersea Business Center, 99 Lavender Hill
    SW11 5QL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079785559 www.jakephipps.com
      Add SEO element