Vital Baby
Kids & Nursery in Hatfield
Reviews (3)
    • At Vital we listen to what mums and dads want and believe that baby deserves something special. That is why we have made our brands, Vital Baby® and Vital Baby® Nurture™, to be fun, innovative and safe by using new technologies and materials that are 100% BPA free across the range.

    With our many years of experience and in conjunction with our team of baby experts and feedback from our highly valued consumer panel, we have been able to develop a range of new and innovative BPA free products that actually solve the problems that mums and dads face. From our Breast Milk Storage System and Breast-like feeding bottles that help to combine breast and bottle feeding to a suction bowl that actually sticks down.  We have thought of everything to make feeding time a fun and enjoyable experience for all the family.

    Vital Baby is not a Company that sits back and relaxes....We are constantly on the move, finding ways to assist parents with the health and well-being of their baby.

    With this in mind, we have recently launched our Health & Safety Kit which features Benji The Bear Bath and Room Thermometer as well as a 3-in-1 Flexisafe Thermometer and Nasal Decongester.

    Aquaint has now also joined the Vital name and this amazing revolutionary 100% NATURAL Cleansing Water that also happens to kill 99.9% of bacteria in seconds is also available to buy on our website.

    We have also become stockists of the fabulous, plant based Aleva Naturals skincare range.

    Why not enter the Vital Baby world and see our wide range of baby and toddler products!

    Feeding and Health & Safety Accessories
    Hatfield
    Unit 16, The I O Centre
    AL109EW Hatfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1707262200 www.vitalbaby.com

    Anudeep Varma
    11 months ago
    Brian J. Petty
    almost 2 years ago
    Rob Smith
    Vital Baby Pro UV Sterilizer Dispatched directly from Vital Baby, sold as 'New' arrived in used & damaged condition. The construction & finish quality is poor to say the least which begs the question of what else did they cut corners on in construction as they’ve done a great job on the advertising. I was in need of other baby feeding items but will be looking to other manufacturers now due to the high cost of a poor quality. I have no problem paying top dollar for well built, well finished products, but this does not meet even the lowest expectations. 1. Poorly constructed & finished: a. lid doesn't close properly & rattles / has excessive movement from side to side on a poorly constructed hinge, b. lid dampers don’t protrude far enough to actually touch thus plastic on plastic, seal also does not engage due to the improper fit of the lid. c. Plastic chroming not finished properly & has sharp edges – enough to cut a finger on d. basket is poorly finished with both rough unfinished edges & sharp edges which have been left unfinished again enough to cut or damage soft items. 2. 'New item' arrived in used condition – a. item scratched & marked both inside & out, b. Black Mould from prior usage on the inside, c. Plug marked from prior use d. Box damaged. 3. Very cheaply made & expensive to buy RRP £120.00 (£116.00 from amazon) is a total rip off for the quality of the product. Extremely disappointed!
    about 2 years ago
