At Vital we listen to what mums and dads want and believe that baby deserves something special. That is why we have made our brands, Vital Baby® and Vital Baby® Nurture™, to be fun, innovative and safe by using new technologies and materials that are 100% BPA free across the range.

With our many years of experience and in conjunction with our team of baby experts and feedback from our highly valued consumer panel, we have been able to develop a range of new and innovative BPA free products that actually solve the problems that mums and dads face. From our Breast Milk Storage System and Breast-like feeding bottles that help to combine breast and bottle feeding to a suction bowl that actually sticks down. We have thought of everything to make feeding time a fun and enjoyable experience for all the family.

Vital Baby is not a Company that sits back and relaxes....We are constantly on the move, finding ways to assist parents with the health and well-being of their baby.

With this in mind, we have recently launched our Health & Safety Kit which features Benji The Bear Bath and Room Thermometer as well as a 3-in-1 Flexisafe Thermometer and Nasal Decongester.

Aquaint has now also joined the Vital name and this amazing revolutionary 100% NATURAL Cleansing Water that also happens to kill 99.9% of bacteria in seconds is also available to buy on our website.

We have also become stockists of the fabulous, plant based Aleva Naturals skincare range.

Why not enter the Vital Baby world and see our wide range of baby and toddler products!