From simple elevated cabins to a complex maze of rope bridges and tree top hideaways we can design & build the tree houses of your dreams. Whether it’s a fort for a teenager, a peaceful hideaway where you can enjoy the summer solstice, or a cosy den to disappear to during the cold winter months, we construct tree houses to suit whichever stage of life you’re at.

Our team has over 15 years combined experience in designing and building tree houses of all shapes and sizes. Working in the UK, Europe & the Middle East, we have a long list of content customers who have been more than happy to recommend up to their friends.

We provide a personal treehouse consultation service with you at your proposed tree house site, where ideas can be gathered, shared and implemented. Hand-drawn, illustrated and three-dimensional drawings are then created to suit your needs and your garden.

Our bespoke service includes; amendments to your design at any stage, sourcing superior materials, the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail – giving you a tree house that will last a lifetime and your family years of enjoyment.