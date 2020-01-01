Your browser is out-of-date.

Heritage Bathrooms
Bathroom Designers in Tamworth
Reviews (7)
    Statement baths
    Rose Gold collection
    Wynwood collection
    Blenheim collection
    Claverton collection
    Granley collection
    Over 30 years ago, we started creating traditional bathrooms with the features, choice and beautiful details demanded by our customers.

    Today, we’re building on this rich heritage, adding products and ranges inspired by our Trends Panel of leading experts and respected designers that continue to drive our customers’ creativity. 

    From our design classics to the latest ‘wow’ products, we help you express your own Distinctively Individual style. Request our brochure now and make your dream bathroom a reality.

    Services
    Bathrooms and bathroom inspiration
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Pooley Hall Drive, Birch Coppice Business Park
    B78 1SG Tamworth
    United Kingdom
    www.heritagebathrooms.com

    Dave Smithson
    We have had the same problems - 1 seat (upstairs bathroom) we had, the hinges pulled out of the seat itself - replaced under warranty, , the other (downstairs utility) the hinges actually broke through. It is the design - no supports onto the pan at the back of the seat, just at the front, so all of the weight rests on the hinges. 2nd seat having a fight to get replaced as 6 weeks out of warranty. £96 on the internet to replace. Also, when we installed the upstairs bathroom the wall cabinet broke after a few weeks, they sent a replacement which had obviously had a fork lift truck fork through it - the outside packaging was holed & one door broken & the mirror was in pieces... Was eventually replaced... Customer service is pleasant enough, but very limited satisfaction.
    about 2 months ago
    Sharkzy
    Used to be good in the 80s. The parts now built in Egypt and it shows - corroded bath, toilet seats, hinges corrode & snap. Fancy showrooms but poor quality and expensive
    over 4 years ago
    Nathan Prosser
    I Have used Heritage for many years and never get any issues, product quality isn't what it used to be but this is universal across the industry simply because the net has strangled the pricing structure so to make the products cheaper quality must give!
    over 2 years ago
