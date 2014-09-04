Your browser is out-of-date.

Ashville Inc
Home Builders in West Drayton
Reviews (22)
Projects

    Mews Home
    St Albans Family Home
    South West London Family Home
    London Penthouse Refurbishment
    Ashville Inc are one of the most prestigious Building Contractors in London servicing Kensington, Chelsea, Knightsbridge and all surrounding London areas.

    Ashville Inc Building Contractors lead the field in the construction of luxury innovatively designed Refurbishments, Extensions, Basements, Lofts, Bathrooms, Kitchens and Smart Home Systems.

    We offer a full Design and Build turnkey service affording you the opportunity to realise your property aspirations. Our professional team will guide you through the planning process from inception to completion. Our highly skilled tradesmen are trained in the art of cleanliness, tidiness and discretion, ensuring our clients can live in their properties while works are being carried out with minimal disturbance to their daily lives.

    We are also specialists in Smart Home and Home Automation Systems, as well as Luxury Builds, Refurbishments and Interiors. We design and install both single room and entire Home Automation systems. Our expertise in the fields of Building and Refurbishment enables us to offer our clients a complete turnkey service: www.ashvilleinc.com


    Services
    • Design and Build contractors
    • Smart homes
    • Home Automation
    • Design
    • Interior Design
    • Building Contractors
    • basement conversions
    • Bespoke woodwork
    • decorators
    • Smart home Systems
    • real estate
    • kitchen design
    • Bathroom Designs
    • Basements
    • Loft conversions
    • Home Extensions
    • Garage Extension
    • Wine Cellar
    • Wardrobes
    • control 4
    Service areas
    • Central London.
    • South East England
    • Surrey
    • Surrey & London
    • Essex
    • London
    • Kent
    • Greater London
    • Chelsea
    • West Drayton
    Address
    Unit 5 Link Park, Thorney Mill Road,
    UB7 7EZ West Drayton
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077360355 www.ashvilleinc.com

    Reviews

    Ecs Ecoclimatesolutions Ecs Ecoclimatesolutions
    Really pleased to have used Ashville for a recent refurb project in north London. They are a really respectful and diligent company to work with and we highly recommend them to any and everyone.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: September 2017
    Omar Caldera
    This man is serious. Top notch
    about 1 year ago
    Jamie Bowen
    This guy is SERIOUS. Mans not SHOOK
    about 1 year ago
