ARK is a comprehensive global design studio with three decades of proven expertise in project design and delivery ranging from master plans and townships, to industrial, hospitality, commercial, institutional, educational, and residential segments; with studios ARK Reza Kabul Architects (Mumbai, India); ARK Studio Pune (Pune, India) and ARK Studio Inc (San Francsico Bay Area, USA) together offer a collaborative modern design approach.

Pioneers of high-rise design in India, ARK is renowned for its current upcoming projects 96 Iconic Tower, Sri Lanka; as well as its award winning landmark projects such as Transcon Triumph, India (Best Residential High Rise Development India - Asia Pacific International Property Awards : 2015); Shreepati Arcade, India (India’s Tallest Building - Limca Book of Records : 2003); The Landmark Grand, Dubai (Highly Commended Best Hotel - International Hotel Awards : 2012 & 2013); and Ekta Tripolis (Best Upcoming Green Project of the Year - Construction Times Builders Award : 2015).

ARK is registered under American Institute of Architects (AIA), Royal Institute of British Architecture (RIBA), Associate, Indian Institute of Architects (AIIA), Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), Council of Architecture (COA); and is also an accredited architect for high-rise buildings under the provisions of the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT)-City Area Development Control Regulations.