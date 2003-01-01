ARK is a comprehensive global design studio with three decades of proven expertise in project design and delivery ranging from master plans and townships, to industrial, hospitality, commercial, institutional, educational, and residential segments; with studios ARK Reza Kabul Architects (Mumbai, India); ARK Studio Pune (Pune, India) and ARK Studio Inc (San Francsico Bay Area, USA) together offer a collaborative modern design approach.
Pioneers of high-rise design in India, ARK is renowned for its current upcoming projects 96 Iconic Tower, Sri Lanka; as well as its award winning landmark projects such as Transcon Triumph, India (Best Residential High Rise Development India - Asia Pacific International Property Awards : 2015); Shreepati Arcade, India (India’s Tallest Building - Limca Book of Records : 2003); The Landmark Grand, Dubai (Highly Commended Best Hotel - International Hotel Awards : 2012 & 2013); and Ekta Tripolis (Best Upcoming Green Project of the Year - Construction Times Builders Award : 2015).
ARK is registered under American Institute of Architects (AIA), Royal Institute of British Architecture (RIBA), Associate, Indian Institute of Architects (AIIA), Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), Council of Architecture (COA); and is also an accredited architect for high-rise buildings under the provisions of the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT)-City Area Development Control Regulations.
- Services
- Highrise residential hospitality master planning Townships Industrial Commercial institutional Educational
- Service areas
- global North America Central and South America Europe Asia Pacific Africa Middle East Australia & New Zealand India United States of America United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka Nairobi korea Mauritius Bhutan Singapore San Francisco
- Company awards
- 2004 Accommodation Times—The Best Architect of the Year
- 2005 Practicing Engineers, Architects, Town Planners Association—Best Performance
- 2008 Indian Architecture & Design—Best Architect Commercial Category
- 2010 News Makers Achievers—Best Architect
- 2011 The Indian Institute of Architects—Citation of Emerging Master
- 2011 Times Property ‘Archilights’—Certificate of Appreciation
- 2012 DNA Realty GEN NEXT—Award of Excellence
- 2012 International Hotel Award – Landmark Grand (Dubai) Highly Commended Best Hotel
- 2014 Festival of Architecture and Design—Award for Excellence in Architecture
- 2014 Smart Office India Summit—Certificate of Excellence in Office Space
- 2015 Construction Times Builders Award – Ekta Tripolis (Mumbai) Best Upcoming Green Project of the Year
- 2015 Johnson—Society Interiors Honours 2015—Creative Excellence
- 2015 Asia Pacific Property Awards – Transcon Triumph (Mumbai) : Best Residential High Rise Development – India • Highly Commended Residential High-rise Architecture – India • Highly Commended Residential Development – India • Highly Commended Apartment – India
- Address
-
Plot No 78 A, 2nd Floor, Turner Road, Bandra West
400050 Mumbai
India
+91-2226439415 www.architectrezakabul.com/public