Clifford Interiors
Kitchen Manufacturers in West Sussex
    For 25 years we’ve been making beautiful furniture and creating stunning interiors from our home and workshop in Cowfold, West Sussex.

    Everything we do is unique - individually handcrafted to your specifications. 

    We don’t offer a range of ready-made styles for you to chose from - just great ideas and extraordinary workmanship. 

    Nothing is ‘contracted-out’ - we employ our own full-time team of professional craftsmen.  

    All pieces are designed and made in our own workshops, and nothing leaves until we are sure it’s perfect. above all we want you to be delighted with the finished product.

    Services
    kitchens, Bespoke Cabinetry, and Interior Design
    Service areas
    All across the UK and West Sussex
    Address
    Averys, Bolney Road
    RH13 8AZ West Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1403864866 www.cliffordinteriors.com
