For 25 years we’ve been making beautiful furniture and creating stunning interiors from our home and workshop in Cowfold, West Sussex.

Everything we do is unique - individually handcrafted to your specifications.

We don’t offer a range of ready-made styles for you to chose from - just great ideas and extraordinary workmanship.

Nothing is ‘contracted-out’ - we employ our own full-time team of professional craftsmen.

All pieces are designed and made in our own workshops, and nothing leaves until we are sure it’s perfect. above all we want you to be delighted with the finished product.