Troels Flensted
Designers in Copenhagen
    • Poured Table, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted Dining roomChairs & benches
    Poured Table, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted
    Poured Table, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted Living roomSide tables & trays
    +13
    Poured Table
    Poured Bowls, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Poured Bowls, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted Living roomSide tables & trays
    Poured Bowls, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted KitchenAccessories & textiles
    +8
    Poured Bowls
    Poured Tiles, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Poured Tiles, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Poured Tiles, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted HouseholdHomewares
    Poured Tiles
    Grain, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted
    Grain, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted Living roomSide tables & trays
    Grain, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted BedroomBedside tables
    +2
    Grain
    Old Dripppy, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted HouseholdHomewares
    Old Dripppy
    Light Drop, Troels Flensted Troels Flensted Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Light Drop
    Troels Flensted is a product designer from Denmark and he’s studied at both the Royal Danish Academy of Design in Copenhagen and at Central Saint Martins in London. Troels Flensted has recently set up Flensted Studio where he is experimenting with materials, colours and manufacturing processes, along with doing interior and surface design commissions for privates and companies.

    Flensted Studio’s projects are driven by an interest in material properties, colours, alternative manufacturing methods and the aesthetic deriving from utilising the three.

    Service areas
    COPENHAGEN
    Address
    Skudehavnsvej 25, Room 4
    2150 Copenhagen
    Denmark
    +45-60655898 troelsflensted.com
