Troels Flensted is a product designer from Denmark and he’s studied at both the Royal Danish Academy of Design in Copenhagen and at Central Saint Martins in London. Troels Flensted has recently set up Flensted Studio where he is experimenting with materials, colours and manufacturing processes, along with doing interior and surface design commissions for privates and companies.

Flensted Studio’s projects are driven by an interest in material properties, colours, alternative manufacturing methods and the aesthetic deriving from utilising the three.