Polish granite Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Manchester
Reviews (18)
    • Polish Granite Ltd is UK manufacturer and installer of bespoke stone products such as: granite and quartz worktops, window sills, breakfast bars, wall cladding and much more. Feel free to contact us for more information or simply visit our website. 

    Services
    • granite worktops
    • quartz worktops
    • ceramic worktops
    • breakfast bars
    • Coffee Tables
    • window sills
    • wall cladding
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Manchester
    Address
    unit j4 Cassidy Court, Kansas Avenue
    m50 2ge Manchester
    United Kingdom
    www.polishgranite.co.uk

    Reviews

    Andrew Lindsay
    Very, very pleased with the work. It was between three firms but I was won over by Martyna's excellent customer service and the fact that Polish Granite were willing to get the 30mm slabs up four flights of stairs. They made an extra site visit and checked on parking etc before templating and fitting, which was completed with minimal noise, disruption or fuss. The experienced joiner and plumber on the job are in a far better position to judge than I am, and were impressed. Definitely recommend; go in and see them if you can.
    2 months ago
    Jason Wall
    We are very happy with our experience with Polish Granite. Their showroom in Salford has a lot of options and samples They fitted our work tops and splashbacks to a very high standard. They were on time and worked to the agreed schedule. We will definitely be using Polish Granite again in the future and we couldn't recommend them enough.
    2 months ago
    Rex Turita
    Great service with great people from start to finish. Very professionally done. Communication was great all through the process. A lot cheaper than other competitors and it’s a family run business that caters every costumer’s needs. Most importantly it’s been a pleasure to have known each and everyone at Polish granite. Great people. Dziekuje
    3 months ago
    Show all 18 reviews
