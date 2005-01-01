Your browser is out-of-date.

Charles Rist
Designers in London
    • Traguardo , Charles Rist Charles Rist Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood
    Traguardo

    Charles Rist has built up over 10 years experience in London's central design hub. Having graduated from Brunel University with a BSc in Product Design he has worked for Architects, Interior Designers, Lighting Companies and even F1 Teams. In 2005 he designed a corkscrew for SUCK UK that was highly commended at Gift of the Year. More recently he has been selected as a finalist in an International Competiton to design a memorial for the Spitfire in Southampton. Always on the look out for exciting projects in the Product, Retail, Film and Transport sectors he has harnessed the latest visualisation technologies to communicate and explore new forms.

    Services
    Art / Design / Visualisation
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Gift of the Year 2005 (Runner Up)
    Address
    KT6 7TA London
    United Kingdom
    www.charlesrist.co.uk
