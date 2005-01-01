Charles Rist has built up over 10 years experience in London's central design hub. Having graduated from Brunel University with a BSc in Product Design he has worked for Architects, Interior Designers, Lighting Companies and even F1 Teams. In 2005 he designed a corkscrew for SUCK UK that was highly commended at Gift of the Year. More recently he has been selected as a finalist in an International Competiton to design a memorial for the Spitfire in Southampton. Always on the look out for exciting projects in the Product, Retail, Film and Transport sectors he has harnessed the latest visualisation technologies to communicate and explore new forms.