Stuart Interiors
Interior Architects in Martock
    Stuart Interiors are internationally celebrated as leading designers and manufactures of early English style solid oak joinery, oak panelling and oak furniture. Whether you require traditional oak joinery, for example an oak panelled room or oak staircase, hand made oak furniture, period style textiles or lighting for your property, we would be delighted to hear about your project. Working closely with private clients, architects, & interior designers Stuart interiors have been commissioned to work on some of the country's most important houses.

    Services
    • Design and manufacture of oak joinery
    • Period Interior Design
    • staircases
    • panelled rooms
    • libraries
    • doors
    • furniture
    • Textiles
    • Lighting
    Service areas
    • Architectural joinery design
    • Based in Somerset UK
    • Worldwide installations
    Address
    Manor House, Kingsbury Episcopi
    TA12 6AT Martock
    United Kingdom
    +44-1935826659 www.stuartinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Jan Laki
    over 2 years ago
