Sheila Bird Group
Interior Architects in Manchester
Reviews (5)
    MEC Bass Warehouse
    CTI Digitial

    We should probably use this space to tell you about how we’re a bunch of passionate interior designers, who can enhance your business processes and realize your objectives. How we understand the relationship between people and space, so we can deliver dynamic interiors that work time and time again. Or something.

    But that’s all just words. Just waffle. It doesn’t really mean anything. The truth is that the Sheila Bird Group is a chance to do things differently; a desire to change, improve, inspire and reward. That’s why this site has been created to show you what we do and how we think, rather than just tell you. This is what gets us excited: what kicks us out of bed, rocks our world and floats our proverbial boats. If you like it too then the chances are we should meet up – talk all about you, rather than all about us.

    Interior Design
    • Manchester
    • and all across the uk
    the only awards we have is smiling clients !
    13 Stanley Street
    M8 8SH Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1618320832 www.sheilabird.com

    Luke Anderson
    Atul is a fantastic guy, very creative and lots of energy and great ideas.
    almost 5 years ago
    Phil Anderson
    Great team to work with! They just love what they do! Highly recommend their work.
    over 4 years ago
    Luke Kelly
    Excellent design practice - with a new era approach! - Pushing the boundaries for next level visuals which generates amazing spaces! Highly Recommended!
    over 4 years ago
