We should probably use this space to tell you about how we’re a bunch of passionate interior designers, who can enhance your business processes and realize your objectives. How we understand the relationship between people and space, so we can deliver dynamic interiors that work time and time again. Or something.

But that’s all just words. Just waffle. It doesn’t really mean anything. The truth is that the Sheila Bird Group is a chance to do things differently; a desire to change, improve, inspire and reward. That’s why this site has been created to show you what we do and how we think, rather than just tell you. This is what gets us excited: what kicks us out of bed, rocks our world and floats our proverbial boats. If you like it too then the chances are we should meet up – talk all about you, rather than all about us.