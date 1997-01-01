Your browser is out-of-date.

Rachel Bevan Architects
Architects in Downpatrick
    • Replacement dwelling in Newcastle, NI, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects Classic style houses
    Replacement dwelling in Newcastle, NI, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects Classic style houses
    Replacement dwelling in Newcastle, NI, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Replacement dwelling in Newcastle, NI
    Timber-frame Mountain house, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects Country style houses
    Timber-frame Mountain house, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects Scandinavian style houses
    Timber-frame Mountain house, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +6
    Timber-frame Mountain house
    Hemp Cottage, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects Country style houses
    Hemp Cottage, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects
    Hemp Cottage, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects
    +10
    Hemp Cottage
    The Old Mill Conversion, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects
    The Old Mill Conversion, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects
    The Old Mill Conversion, Rachel Bevan Architects Rachel Bevan Architects
    +4
    The Old Mill Conversion

    Rachel Bevan Architects is an award-winning, client-centred architectural practice, based in County Down, Northern Ireland. Our practice is actively involved in research & development about sustainable construction. We work in conservation projects as well as new build construction, using natural materials wherever practical. We work hard to integrate our designs with the site locality and harmonise modern design with vernacular forms.

    Services
    Architectural design—Ecohomes trained—Specialists in Sustainability and in Historic Buildings and Conservation
    Service areas
    • Northern Ireland
    • UK
    • Republic of Ireland
    • Downpatrick
    Company awards
    • RSUA 2000 Design Award
    • &
    • RIAI Irish Architecture 2000: Nomination for The Old Mill
    • - RIAI Irish Architecture 2000: Nomination for Strangford Lough Yacht club, RIAI 1997 Regional Award
    • RSUA & 1998 Design Award for The Narrows hotel & restaurant
    • Show all 10 awards
    Address
    80 Church Road, Crossgar
    BT30 9HR Downpatrick
    United Kingdom
    +44-2844830988 www.bevanarchitects.com

