Homify is a digital platform for the exchange of ideas between professionals and end-users of the real estate and construction sectors. Whether you are in Poland or Peru - and whether you crave an addition on a home or a new landscape architect, Homify enables you to find solutions on a local, regional or global level.

Professionals can register free of charge in a few steps, create a profile and present their work by uploading images of their projects or products. Users have the ability to collect these works in an Ideabook to share inspiration, contact suppliers for orders and to ask questions about their products directly. From accessories to fences—at Homify you’ll find all you need from the right professionals!