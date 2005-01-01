Nicholas John Architects designs minimal functional and well conceived buildings that are based around material, structure selection. We work Nationwide for private clients and public companies. We will also look to take on new commissions abroad from new clients wishing to use our services.

Established in 2005 we have been working on projects for clients where we have made a difference through our passionate belief in high quality design and innovative approach to the architecture we design

We spend time on research of projects to find the best solution that sits well and embraces its surroundings We work in 3d modelling on all projects and our clients can fully understand the process. Our aim is always about quality of finish to the building and interior spaces.

You will find we enjoy a collaborative approach with our clients and other creative professionals to give you an enjoyable experience that meets your expectations.