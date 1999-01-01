I'm Oliver Pohlmann, a professional photographer specialising in high-end property and interior photography across London and Surrey. I work with property developers, interior designers, architects, private home-owners plus London and Surrey property agents. To-date I have photographed in excess of £500m worth of residential property. I use only high-end Canon lenses together with a combination of ambient and flash lighting to produce natural-looking interior photography. All images are treated to digital retouching to ensure optimum visual appeal.

