Garden Landscape Design
Landscape Designers in Camberley
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Classic & Modern, Garden Landscape Design Garden Landscape Design Classic style garden
    Classic & Modern, Garden Landscape Design Garden Landscape Design Classic style garden
    Classic & Modern, Garden Landscape Design Garden Landscape Design Classic style garden
    Classic & Modern
    Traditional & Classic, Garden Landscape Design Garden Landscape Design Classic style houses
    Traditional & Classic, Garden Landscape Design Garden Landscape Design Classic style garden
    Traditional & Classic, Garden Landscape Design Garden Landscape Design Classic style garden
    Traditional & Classic

    Garden Designer well versed in classical, traditional and modernist design principles. Work on a wide range of garden design projects from courtyard and city gardens to large rural and country gardens. Laara`s ‘Garden Design Practice’ encompasses all areas of design such as: Creative consultancy, out-line design, master plans, water features, lighting design, metal and glass design. Through to the softer elements such as planting design. Project management and overseeing are also available. 


    Often collaborating with architects, interior designers and other professionals working as a team on restoration, renovation and new build projects. Working with continual consultation with the client to ensure the brief is met and that a successful garden design and installation is achieved.

    Services
    • Creative consultancy
    • out-line design
    • master plans
    • concept designs
    • water features
    • lighting design
    • metal and glass design
    • planting design. Project management and overseeing are also available.
    Service areas
    • London
    • Surrey
    • Hampshire
    • Berkshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Hertfordshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Sussex
    • Kent
    • International
    • Camberley
    Address
    5 Barossa Road
    GU15 4JE Camberley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1276507345 www.garden-landscape-design.co.uk
