Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Laara Copley-Smith Gardens
Landscape Designers in Camberley
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Classic & Modern, Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Classic style garden
    Classic & Modern, Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Classic style garden
    Classic & Modern, Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Classic style garden
    +2
    Classic & Modern
    Traditional & Classic, Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Classic style houses
    Traditional & Classic, Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Classic style garden
    Traditional & Classic, Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Laara Copley-Smith Gardens Classic style garden
    +3
    Traditional & Classic

    Laara Copley-Smith is an authority as a creative director, design strategist, exterior designer and evergreen creator with over 35 years within creative industries and over 25 years as a garden designer. Industries and arenas including TV, theatre, photography, exterior design along with sculpture, painting, multiple mixed media and as a digital creator.

    Facilitator, project manager, team leader and team builder with experience in the private residential, private commercial and commercial.

    Laara has offered a unique personalised service seeing each client and design requirements unique within themselves.

    Well versed in classical, traditional and modernist design principles, which has been lead with a focus upon creating timeless exterior spaces. Diverse projects undertaken from courtyard and city gardens to rural and country gardens, including listed properties, conservation, restoration, renovation and new build projects.

    Laara has a deep connection to nature and understanding of the healing power of nature and the outdoor space. Working with earth energies, spatial design and creating sacred space to create healing and harmonious spaces.

    A less know facet is Laara`s experience and training of multiple healing modalities within the complimentary holistic arena including energy & healing, reiki, sacred shamanic work, goddess initiation, bio-energetic health, detoxification & fasting. Teamed with her mind set mastery and empowerment focus, personal discipline and love of trekking. You may be wise to request mind set coaching from her @ https://www.theempoweredqueen.com/offerings




    Services
    • Creative consultancy
    • out-line design
    • master plans
    • concept designs
    • water features
    • lighting design
    • metal and glass design
    • planting design. Project management and overseeing are also available.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • London
    • Surrey
    • Hampshire
    • Berkshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Hertfordshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Sussex
    • Kent
    • International
    • Camberley
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Address
    5 Barossa Road
    GU15 4JE Camberley
    United Kingdom
    +44-7947070454 laaracopleysmithgardens.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks