Design Intervention
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Projects

    • Glamorous Modern Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Glamorous Modern Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern dining room
    Glamorous Modern Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
    +7
    Glamorous Modern Home
    Luxury Penthouse Design, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
    Luxury Penthouse Design, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
    Luxury Penthouse Design, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +23
    Luxury Penthouse Design
    Mid-century Revival Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mid-century Revival Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern dining room
    Mid-century Revival Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
    +14
    Mid-century Revival Home
    Award-winning Penthouse Singapore, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
    Award-winning Penthouse Singapore, Design Intervention Design Intervention Kitchen units
    Award-winning Penthouse Singapore, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
    +11
    Award-winning Penthouse Singapore
    Regency Grand, Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style living room
    Regency Grand, Design Intervention Design Intervention Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating
    Regency Grand, Design Intervention Design Intervention Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Regency Grand
    Tropical Trailblazer, Design Intervention Design Intervention Tropical style living room
    Tropical Trailblazer, Design Intervention Design Intervention Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Tropical Trailblazer, Design Intervention Design Intervention Tropical style living room
    +4
    Tropical Trailblazer
    Design Intervention is an International Design Studio based in Singapore, helmed by partners, Nikki Hunt and Andrea Savage. Over the past few years, our work has won awards and accolades across the full spectrum of the design field including, retail, leisure, architectural , product and interior design, firmly establishing ourselves as one of the leading design studios working in Asia today. We believe that good design improves quality of life, affects mood and invokes a sense of well being. Our mission is to enhance the lives of our clients by creating homes that are uniquely tailored to their lifestyle, aspirations and personalities. Our team of 24 is made up of 12 different nationalities – each bringing their own unique experience to the Design Intervention team ensuring our projects resonate a global prospective. At Design Intervention, we recognize that design, just like love, is a subjective concept. What is comfortable or beautiful to one person may differ greatly to the next. Good design is as much about psychology as it is about beauty – Understanding what soothes each individual client is the key to our design process. We believe that design is 25% creativity 25% psychology and 50% organisation and hard work, this is the Design Intervention philosophy.

    Services
    • ull spectrum of the design field including
    • Retail
    • leisure
    • Architectural
    • product and interior design.
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Company awards
    • Winner, Asia-Pacific Best Interior Design  2014-2016—International Property Awards
    • Winner, Best Interior Design Firm 2013, 2014, 2015—Tatler Best of Singapore
    • Finalist 2015, 2014 & 2013—Top Designer of the World
    • Andrew Martin Interior Design Review
    • Top 20 Global Designer—The World's Leading Design Name 2016—Design etal
    Address
    75E Loewen Road, Tanglin Village
    248845 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-64680920 www.designintervention.com.sg
