Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Main Cleaners London
Building cleaning in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Our company, called Main Cleaners London provides high-quality end of tenancy cleaning to tenants, landlords and letting agents in London. We are competitively priced, offer a 48 hour guarantee and hire only background-checked, experienced and certified cleaners. They will clean every crevice of your property and prepare it for the next tenant's arrival. The company also provides no-obligation quotes upon booking. Don't miss out on our excellent service, book us now to get value for your money!

    Services
    • house cleaning
    • domestic cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    • carpet cleaning
    • upholstery cleaning
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    12 Hans Rd, Knightsbridge
    SW3 1RT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037454372

    Reviews

    Jessica Peterson
    Me and my husband were on a vacation for a month. We left our son at home and when we came back home, the whole house was upside down. I decided to look up for a cleaning company that will be able to help us. Their cleaners came on time and did perfect job. They missed one stain on the couch but I called them and they came back and cleaned it. I recommend them with two hands!
    10 days ago
    Edit
    Adam Clay
    I have had my sofas for quite some time now and I never thought of cleaning them. I vacuum them once in a while but I noticed they were getting dull and dirty looking. I decided to try professional steam cleaning and wow. I am so happy I chose this company. The lady on the phone was super nice. The cleaner was a bit late but apologised in advance, he explained the whole process, asked about any allergies and was very professional. The cleaning process was fast and the difference was visible immediately.
    14 days ago
    Edit
    Franco Roche
    My housemate moved out and, frankly, he was not the tidiest person out there. I could not stand the condition of the house anymore so I hired a professional cleaning company. These guys did such an amazing job. My home is clean and comfortable again. Now i'm ready for a new tenant and I hope i have better luck this time.
    27 days ago
    Edit
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element