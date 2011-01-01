ifsodoso was formed in 2011 by graduate designer Tom Mills. Since then the company's work has been much sought after - displaying the signature design 'long - form - library' at Grand Designs, Ideal Homes on Channel 4's 4ROOMS program, Moscow's British Higher School of Art & Design and more recently at Chatsworth House as part of the superb 'Make Yourself Comfortable' exhibition. Most recently, Tom has created work in partnership with James Cropper papers as part of the 'paper re-defined' open competition covered this week in Creative Review - Britain's largest Art & Design magazine. The company are of course multi-disciplinary and alongside design work, Tom has undertaken several posts, 1 three year as course leader on a radical design foundation course in Russia and currently as an Associate Lecturer on Manchester Metropolitan University's renowned 3D Design course.