Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ifsodoso
Designers in Manchester
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3D Designs, ifsodoso ifsodoso Living roomLighting
    3D Designs, ifsodoso ifsodoso Living roomStools & chairs
    3D Designs, ifsodoso ifsodoso Living roomSide tables & trays
    +15
    3D Designs

    ifsodoso was formed in 2011 by graduate designer Tom Mills. Since then the company's work has been much sought after - displaying the signature design 'long - form - library' at Grand Designs, Ideal Homes on Channel 4's 4ROOMS program, Moscow's British Higher School of Art & Design and more recently at Chatsworth House as part of the superb 'Make Yourself Comfortable' exhibition. Most recently, Tom has created work in partnership with James Cropper papers as part of the 'paper re-defined' open competition covered this week in Creative Review - Britain's largest Art & Design magazine. The company are of course multi-disciplinary and alongside design work, Tom has undertaken several posts, 1 three year as course leader on a radical design foundation course in Russia and currently as an Associate Lecturer on Manchester Metropolitan University's renowned 3D Design course.

    Services
    • furniture
    • Product and 3D Interior Architecture/Design
    • Graphic Identity
    • Conceptual Developmental Consultation
    Service areas
    3D Interior Design and Manchester
    Company awards
    Overall Student Award for outstanding individual work—MMU 2010
    Address
    15 Collingham Street, Cheetham Hill
    M8 8RQ Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7722500052 www.ifsodoso.com
      Add SEO element