Growing up in Rural Norfolk with a mother who radiated interiors knowledge and know-how making everything look beautiful, Aurina couldn’t help but soak up some of her ideas and inspirations. Her route to this industry was certainly not a direct one from Agricultural College to London and the wine trade but the country life kept calling and drew her back to work with her mother in the world of retail and interiors. 2011 After the birth of baby number two and fed up with the abundance of pink and blue, pirates and fairies - Aurina Ltd was born. A true wonky kitchen table start-up, in a crumbling farmhouse in rural Norfolk! Whilst juggling a two year old and a new born the wheels were set in motion. 2012 After a fantastic reaction to the brand, the product range began to grow and more and more designs went into production. 2013 Exhibiting at lots of shows and reaching out to more and more customers was the aim of the year – oh and the happy arrival of baby number three!!! 2014 Exciting times ahead for Aurina Fabric by the metre and a bespoke service launched after much demand, curtains, tablecloths and more have been flying out the door ever since! A fabulous pop up shop for 5 months of the year has given us the ability to be in touch with our customers on a regular basis. We have adored it and plan to pop up as often as possible all over the UK so keep your eyes and ears peeled.. Wander around our fabulous new website and indulge in making the every day beautiful with Aurina.

