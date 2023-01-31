Your browser is out-of-date.

Rousseau Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hove
    Rousseau Design was founded in 2001 by Ben Rousseau, a graduate in Product and Industrial Design and the lead creative force behind the business.

    Ben’s early career saw him creating stage and lighting displays for commercial events and, to this day, the same sense of theatre and dramatic narrative is behind his creative philosophy. 

    A love of sci-fi movie sets and automotive design is another source of inspiration for Ben’s work, which regularly pushes the limits of technology, materials and manufacturing techniques, picking up numerous awards in the process. Ben and his work are regularly featured in the media, with IDFX magazine hailing Ben as one of “the” new designers to keep a close eye on. 

    Rousseau Design focuses on three core areas of work: 

    Commercial & Corporate: creating dramatic effects within commercial spaces, through individually designed and manufactured installations, often combined with cutting-edge use of lighting technology. 

    Residential & Domestic: adding the “wow” factor to high-end residential properties through the innovative use of lighting, its intelligent control and the way it is combined with materials and furniture design. 

    Product Design: a range of lighting and furniture pieces, individually designed and manufactured to the highest standards by Ben Rousseau

    Sussex and Hove
    Address
    BN3 6QL Hove
    United Kingdom
    +44-7980843768 benrousseau.com
