Full Grown
Furniture & Accessories in Wirksworth
    Arm Chairs / Lighting

    Taking a radical stance on the way we produce our objects, Gavin Munro and Full Grown are at the cutting edge of an emerging art form, an art form that highlights an interesting way to be closer to art and  nature and to create symbiotic abundance for both.

    Challenging the way we create products as well as how we see the items with which we surround ourselves, the Grown Furniture has an immediate tactile, visceral and organic appeal.   

    Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean - John Muir

    Service areas
    Wirksworth
    Address
    DE4 4ET Wirksworth
    United Kingdom
    fullgrown.co.uk
