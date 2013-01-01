Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio180°
Eco-design in London
    • Pentagon Stool, Studio180° Studio180° Office spaces & stores Textile Multicolored
    Pentagon Stool
    Colour Block Chair, Studio180° Studio180° Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Multicolored
    Colour Block Chair
    Eco Modular Sofa “SEN” , Studio180° Studio180° Living roomSofas & armchairs Natural Fibre Grey
    Eco Modular Sofa “SEN”

    Studio180° is a multidisciplinary designer-maker duo based in London. Their field of work includes designing and crafting Eco-furniture& objects and Green-interiors. The studio’s design approach is deeply rooted in their ethos of sustainable Green Design, drawing upon the C2C-regenerative design philosophy and its waste-free circular economy model. Nature, materials and the everyday life are the main sources that inspire their works.

    “Our aim is to create designs with a holistic meaning and emotional value that live between contemporary nonchalance and aesthetic artistry to cultivate a mindful, healthy living.”  //Studio180°//

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    N15 4QL London
    United Kingdom
    www.studio180degree.com
