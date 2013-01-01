Studio180° is a multidisciplinary designer-maker duo based in London. Their field of work includes designing and crafting Eco-furniture& objects and Green-interiors. The studio’s design approach is deeply rooted in their ethos of sustainable Green Design, drawing upon the C2C-regenerative design philosophy and its waste-free circular economy model. Nature, materials and the everyday life are the main sources that inspire their works.

“Our aim is to create designs with a holistic meaning and emotional value that live between contemporary nonchalance and aesthetic artistry to cultivate a mindful, healthy living.” //Studio180°//