Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Living in Space
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bradley's Restaurant, Living in Space Living in Space Airports
    Bradley's Restaurant, Living in Space Living in Space Airports
    Bradley's Restaurant, Living in Space Living in Space Airports
    +18
    Bradley's Restaurant
    Belsize Park Gardens, Living in Space Living in Space Dressing room
    Belsize Park Gardens, Living in Space Living in Space Living room
    Belsize Park Gardens, Living in Space Living in Space Bathroom
    +8
    Belsize Park Gardens
    Britannia Row , Living in Space Living in Space Spa
    Britannia Row , Living in Space Living in Space Spa
    Britannia Row , Living in Space Living in Space Spa
    +7
    Britannia Row
    Buckland Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Buckland Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Buckland Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +22
    Buckland Crescent
    Chalcot Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Bathroom
    Chalcot Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Balcony, veranda & terrace
    Chalcot Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Dining room
    +19
    Chalcot Crescent
    Denning Road, Living in Space Living in Space Kitchen
    Denning Road, Living in Space Living in Space Kitchen
    Denning Road, Living in Space Living in Space Kitchen
    +3
    Denning Road

    Living in Space provides interior design, architecture, project management, build, and soft furnishing procurement & styling for private residences across London. Our dedicated team of talented designers will respond to your specific aspirations and project brief to create a unique interior which suits your exact lifestyle requirements. We will take your property vision right through to the final furniture & accessory styling to create a dynamic interior which exceeds your expectations. We balance original design with a practical approach whilst maintaining a financial overview on each project. Our strong reputation is a direct result of our continued performance and ability to exceed client expectations.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Soft Furnishing
    • Build Service
    • Bespoke Joinery
    • Project Management
    • Kitchen & Bathrooms
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    43 Englands Lane, Belsize Park
    NW3 4YD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077223131 www.living-inspace.co.uk
      Add SEO element