Established in 1970, Moroccan Bazaar is a global supplier of traditional and modern Moroccan furnishings and leather fashion accessories.

Based in the UK, in west London, the family-run company is aimed principally at retailers, interior designers and event organizers. We also welcome individual customers looking for high end Moroccan products. We also have a dedicated prop hire department servicing the needs of film & television companies, lifestyle photographers & the media and event & catering companies.

Using the skills of more than 1,000 Moroccan craftsmen who work exclusively for the company, Moroccan Bazaar features the most extensive range of high-quality products including lighting, furniture, home accessories, soft furnishings and leather fashion accessories.

A fast and reliable ordering service is available by phone and fax as well as online; with all orders despatched anywhere in the world within 48 hours.