Moroccan Bazaar
Furniture & Accessories in Greenford, London
Reviews (5)
    • Moroccan Bazaar
    Moroccan Bazaar
    Moroccan Bazaar
    Established in 1970, Moroccan Bazaar is a global supplier of traditional and modern Moroccan furnishings and leather fashion accessories. 

    Based in the UK, in west London, the family-run company is aimed principally at retailers, interior designers and event organizers. We also welcome individual customers looking for high end Moroccan products. We also have a dedicated prop hire department servicing the needs of film & television companies, lifestyle photographers & the media and event & catering companies. 

    Using the skills of more than 1,000 Moroccan craftsmen who work exclusively for the company, Moroccan Bazaar features the most extensive range of high-quality products including lighting, furniture, home accessories, soft furnishings and leather fashion accessories. 

    A fast and reliable ordering service is available by phone and fax as well as online; with all orders despatched anywhere in the world within 48 hours.

    Services
    traditional and modern Moroccan furnishings and leather fashion accessories.
    Service areas
    Greenford, London
    Address
    2B & 2C Kelvin Ind Estate, Long Drive
    UB6 8WA Greenford, London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085751818 www.moroccanbazaar.com

    Reviews

    Catta Bergfeldt
    Excellent service, fast delivery from UK to Spain. No damages to goods all very well packed. Recommend!
    over 4 years ago
    Adam Benali
    Lvly
    almost 2 years ago
    natalie mcdermott
    I purchased a table lamp from this company and it is absolutely gorgeous. It lights up the room with patterns on the ceiling - just what I wanted. The service is excellent and most helpful. I would definitely buy from them again - they have a great range of beautiful lamps.
    about 6 years ago
