EcoCurves (a member of Jagram Group) is one of the largest and most renowned manufacturers of glulam timber arches in Europe. Our main advantage is total flexibility - from 1 to 10.000 pieces of non-typical shape and dimension.

Our products undergo strict quality control in laboratories (ISO, TÜV, FSC 100%, PEFC). EcoCurves are manufactured from high quality European coniferous timber cut into layers and laminated in a powerful hydraulic press to form their final shape.

In the last 20 years we have tested most of the world's leading glue, machinery and tools, adding our own patented solutions. EcoCurves factory computers and CNC optimised machinery will turn the most elaborate shapes into products in just 40 minutes. If you look for a bespoke solution - we are the best choice there is.